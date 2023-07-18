The San Diego Padres have designated infielder Rougned Odor for assignment as part of several roster moves announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 59 games this season for the Padres and owns a .210/.306/.370 slash line with four home runs and 18 RBI.

The #Padres have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/uwdlCmd2Ol — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2023

Odor began his career with the Texas Rangers and played there for seven seasons, becoming public enemy No. 1 among Toronto Blue Jays fans for punching Jose Bautista during a brawl in Arlington in 2016.

Odor spent the 2021 season with the New York Yankees and played last year for the Baltimore Orioles.

In 10 career big league seasons, Odor is a .230 hitter with 178 home runs and 568 RBI.