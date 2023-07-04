Padres DFA veteran Cruz
Nelson Cruz - The Canadian Press
Nelson Cruz's time with the San Diego Padres appears to be at its end.
The team announced the 43-year-old slugger has been designated for assignment on Tuesday.
In his 19th big league season with the Padres, Cruz was batting .245 with five home runs, 23 runs batted in and an OPS of .681.
A seven-time All-Star, Cruz has 464 career home runs in 2,055 games with the Padres, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers.