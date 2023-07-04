Nelson Cruz's time with the San Diego Padres appears to be at its end.

The team announced the 43-year-old slugger has been designated for assignment on Tuesday.

The #Padres made the following roster moves today:



◦ Recalled LHP José Castillo, RHP Matt Waldron & INF Matthew Batten from El Paso



◦ Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to El Paso, placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL (right shoulder inflammation, retro to 7/2) & DFA’d DH Nelson… — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 4, 2023

In his 19th big league season with the Padres, Cruz was batting .245 with five home runs, 23 runs batted in and an OPS of .681.

A seven-time All-Star, Cruz has 464 career home runs in 2,055 games with the Padres, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers.