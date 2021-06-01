42m ago
Padres' Tatis leaves game with tight oblique
The Canadian Press
CHICAGO (AP) — San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has left the game against the Chicago Cubs because of right oblique tightness.
Tatis exited after hitting a fly to left in the sixth inning on Tuesday. He was replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim in the bottom half.
Tatis is hitting .293 with 16 home runs.
