San Diego Padres right-handed starter Joe Musgrove fractured the big toe on his left foot in a weight room accident on Monday, the club announced.

A timeline on the 30-year-old Musgrove's recovery was not given.

A native of El Cajon, CA, Musgrove is set to enter his eighth big league season and third with the Padres in the first year of a five-year, $100 million deal signed last summer.

An All-Star in 2022, Musgrove went 10-7 last season in 30 starts with an earned run average of 2.93 and a 1.083 WHIP over 181.0 innings pitched.

Originally taken with the 46th overall selection of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, Musgrove has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Musgrove was a member of the Astros team that won the 2017 World Series.