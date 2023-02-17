The free-spending San Diego Padres are intent on retaining one of their own.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the team will look to extend third baseman Manny Machado before he can opt out of his current deal at season's end.

Machado, 30, is set to enter the fifth year of a 10-year, $300 million deal signed ahead of the 2019 season.

A native of Hialeah, FL, Machado finished as National League Most Valuable Player runner-up in 2022. He batted .298 with 32 home runs, 102 runs batted in and an .898 OPS.

A six-time All-Star, Machado was the third overall selection of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career with the O's before a 2018 trade deadline deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres are set to enter 2023 with the third-highest payroll in the majors at just over $251 million, following the big-ticket free agent signing of shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million d