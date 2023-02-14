The San Diego Padres and starting pitcher Michael Wacha are in agreement on a contract pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Padres addressed long-term uncertainty in rotation. Since Aug. 1, five-year extension for Musgrove, six-year extension for Darvish, potentially three years for Martinez and now agreement with Wacha, who was seeking two years. Snell still eligible for free agency at end of season. https://t.co/Ei5WMkgzCZ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 14, 2023

Wacha, 31, started 23 games with the Boston Red Sox last season posting an 11-2 record with a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 104 strikeouts over 127.1 innings.

The veteran joins a Padres rotation with Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, and Nick Martinez.

The one-time All-Star has a career ERA of 4.05 and 1021 strikeouts over 1153.2 innings with the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, and St. Louis Cardinals.