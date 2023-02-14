2h ago
Report: Padres, SP Wacha in agreement on contract
The San Diego Padres and starting pitcher Michael Wacha are in agreement on a contract pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Wacha, 31, started 23 games with the Boston Red Sox last season posting an 11-2 record with a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 104 strikeouts over 127.1 innings.
The veteran joins a Padres rotation with Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, and Nick Martinez.
The one-time All-Star has a career ERA of 4.05 and 1021 strikeouts over 1153.2 innings with the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, and St. Louis Cardinals.