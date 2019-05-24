The San Diego Padres are calling up Canadian prospect Josh Naylor ahead of the team's weekend series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, the team announced Friday.

The #Padres have placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist (retro to 5/20), transferred LHP Aaron Loup to the 60-day IL and selected the contract of INF/OF Josh Naylor from Triple-A El Paso. Naylor will wear No. 22. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 24, 2019

Naylor is from Mississauga and was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the first round in 2015 before being acquired by the Padres in a trade.

The 21-year-old was hitting .299/.378/.538 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 45 games in Triple-A this season.

He will wear No. 22 with San Diego.