Padres officially call up Canadian Naylor
TSN.ca Staff
The San Diego Padres are calling up Canadian prospect Josh Naylor ahead of the team's weekend series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, the team announced Friday.
Naylor is from Mississauga and was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the first round in 2015 before being acquired by the Padres in a trade.
The 21-year-old was hitting .299/.378/.538 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 45 games in Triple-A this season.
He will wear No. 22 with San Diego.