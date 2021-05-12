The San Diego Padres announce outfielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer have been placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

This comes one day after the Padres placed Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list for the same reason.

Both Myers and Hosmer played in Tuesday night's matchup with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

