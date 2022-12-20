Matt Carpenter is headed back to the National League.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports the veteran infielder has signed a one-year deal with an option with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres and Matt Carpenter have agreed to a deal for 2023 with a player option for the 2024 season, per a source. Carpenter will play something of a utility role in San Diego -- some 1B, LF, RF, DH and potentially backup 2B and 3B as well. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) December 20, 2022

Cassavell notes the 37-year-old Carpenter is expected to be used in a utility role for the Padres.

After 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Carpenter signed with the Texas Rangers last offseason, but was released from their Triple-A affiliate in May. The Galveston, TX native signed with the New York Yankees and ended up playing a key role for the team over the summer before a foot injury in early August kept him out of action for weeks.

In 47 for the Yankees, Carpenter hit .305 with 15 home runs, 37 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.138.

A three-time All-Star, Carpenter finished fourth in NL Most Valuable Player voting in 2013, the same year in which he won a Silver Slugger Award.