Nelson Cruz is returning for a 19th season.

Hector Gomez reports the 42-year-old slugger has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Nelson Cruz and San Diego Padres are in agreement for one year.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 11, 2023

Cruz spent last season with the Washington Nationals, his first stint in the National League since his rookie season in 2005 with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 124 games in 2022, Cruz batted .234 with 10 home runs, 64 runs batted in and an OPS of .651.

A native of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, Cruz's 459 career home runs are 39th all-time and only Miguel Cabrera (507) has more among active players.

A seven-time All-Star, Cruz has also suited up for the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.