PITTSBURGH (AP) — Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 Thursday for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres' losing streak to five.

San Diego wasted a 4-0 lead in the finale of a series in the Padres were outscored 21-9. San Diego has lost eight of 10, dropping seven games under .500 at 37-44. The Padres, who began the season with Major League Baseball's third-highest payroll at nearly $258 million, dropped 11 games behind first-place Arizona in the NL West and eight back for the last NL wild card.

Davis, the top pick in the 2021 amateur draft, had two RBIs and raised his average to .351. He is 13 for 37 (.351) since his June 18 recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and has a seven-game hitting streak.

The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.

Nick Gonzalez began the comeback with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Davis cut the deficit to 4-2 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Tim Hill (1-2) relieved Joe Musgrove starting the seventh and walked pinch-hitter Rodolfo Castro leading off, and rookie Jared Triolo singled.

Jake Suwinski followed with a dribbler down the first-base line and Hill made a rushed throw to first that bounced down the right-field line. Suwinski was credited with a run-scoring infield hit and Triola, who had been on second, scored on the error. An embarrassed Hill covered his face with his glove.

Luis García relieved and retired Andrew McCutchen on a groundout. Davis then flared an opposite-field single into right for a 5-4 lead.

Dauri Moreta (4-2) pitched a hitless inning. David Bednar got four outs for his 16th save in 17 chances, striking out Trent Grisham, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto.

San Diego built its lead on Ha-Seong Kim's sacrifice fly in the first, Grisham's two-run homer in the second and Kim's home run in the fourth.

Musgrove allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Pirates started Luis Ortiz gave up four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

MASKED MAN

McCutchen, who was Pitrsburgh's DH, wore a mask at first base after singling to left in the first inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: SS Oneil Cruz continues to progress in his recovery from breaking his left fibula on April 10, according to director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk. Cruz has started to play catch up to 75 feet, occasionally going back to 90 feet. … OF Bryan Reynolds, on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation, hit before the game. He could be an option to play in the coming days, Tomczyk said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.84) is in line to start Friday's series opener at Cincinnati. Darvish was scratched from a start Tuesday in Pittsburgh because of an illness.

Pirates: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.45) will take the mound Friday in the opener of a series against Milwaukee.

