28m ago
Padres' Paddack exits game with sprained ankle
Padres starter Chris Paddack left Thursday night's game against the San Francisco Giants with a sprained right ankle. X-rays were negative, the Padres said.
The Canadian Press
SAN DIEGO — Padres starter Chris Paddack left Thursday night's game against the San Francisco Giants with a sprained right ankle.
X-rays were negative, the Padres said.
The right-hander pitched two innings for San Diego, allowing one run and one hit with four strikeouts.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports