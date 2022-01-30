Seals rally to beat Roughnecks, extend win streak to five games

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Seals scored late in the third quarter and four times in the fourth to erase a deficit and defeat the Calgary Roughnecks 13-10 in the National Lacrosse League Saturday.

The division-leading Seals (5-1) extended their win streak to five games.

Austin Staats powered the offence with three goals and six assists. Wesley Berg, Tre Leclaire and Zack Greer scored two goals apiece.

Christopher Origlieri had nine saves while Frank Scigliano stopped 21 shots for the Seals.

Curtis Dickson, Jesse King and Kyle Waters scored two goals each for the Roughnecks (1-3), which got 28 saves from Christian Del Bianco.

San Diego was 2 for 9 on the power play. Calgary was 2 for 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.