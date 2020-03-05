1h ago
49ers exercise 2020 contract options on Juszczyk, Williams
The Canadian Press
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options Thursday to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk and slot cornerback K'Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season.
Juszczyk is a key part of San Francisco's offence as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield and will earn more than $5 million in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2017.
Williams will be paid more than $2 million next season as a key part of the defence that helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl this year.
The 49ers also announced they have tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, tight end Ross Dwelley, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
