San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery on his torn UCL later this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The surgery will be performed by Texas Rangers doctor Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 22.

The 23-year-old Purdy is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for training camp.

Taken with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft as "Mr. Irrelevant" out of Iowa State, Purdy was thrust into action when injuries took out the Niners' top two quarterbacks in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. After playing for much of a Week 13 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy made his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11. He would go on to start the team's four remaining regular season games to finish at 5-0 as a starter.

Purdy finished his season with 1,374 yards on 114-for-170 passing with 13 touchdowns to four interceptions.

After playoff wins against the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, Purdy was injured early in the first quarter of the team's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.