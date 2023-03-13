The Gravedigger is headed to Santa Clara.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal.

Hargraves, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 17 games in 2022, Hargrave recorded 60 tackles, two forced fumbles, 16 quarterback hits and 11.0 sacks.

A native of Salisbury, NC, Hargrave spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who took him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State.

A Pro Bowler in 2021, Hargrave has 329 tackles, four fumble recoveries and 37.5 sacks in 111 career games.