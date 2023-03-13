The San Francisco 49ers wasted no time in adding a quarterback to their roster following the departure of Jimmy Garoppolo to the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.

49ers reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold, per source. pic.twitter.com/rpJLf1YXxi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Darnold, 25, spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. In 2022, Darnold incurred an ankle injury during training camp and spent the first part of the season in injured reserve. He played in six games, throwing for 1,143 yards on 82-for-140 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

A native of San Capistrano, CA, Darnold was the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC by the New York Jets with whom he spent the first three seasons of his career.

In 56 career games, Darnold has thrown for 11,767 yards on 1,054-for-1,765 passing with 61 TDs to 55 interceptions. He holds a 78.2 career quarterback ratings.