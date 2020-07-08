San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

"After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC and helped lead them to the Super Bowl," Tessler said in a Tweet on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Mostert ran for 772 yards and eight touchdowns over 16 games in 2019, his third full season with the 49ers. Mostert excelled in the postseason, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Purdue product signed a three-year, $8.7 million contract with San Francisco in March of 2019, but was looking to restructure his deal after a strong season.

The 49ers sent running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins in April, but still have backs Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon under contract.