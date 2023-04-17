The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal,

Conley, 30, split last season between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Veteran FA WR Chris Conley, who visited San Francisco Friday, is signing a 1-year deal with the #49ers, source said. The former #Chiefs WR has started for KC, the #Jaguars, the #Texans, and most recently the #Titans. Now, he lands in SF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

He appeared in a combined nine games in 2022, recording four receptions for 46 yards.

Originally taken with the 76th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia by the Kansas City Chiefs, Conley has also suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 109 games over eight seasons, Conley has hauled in 217 catches for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns.