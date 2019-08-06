The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday that they have designated former World Series hero Joe Panik for assignment.

Panik has struggled this season, hitting .235 with just three home runs in 103 games. He was named an All-Star in 2015, but struggled to match that level of production in recent years, hitting .256 with a total of 27 home runs since the start of the 2016 season.

ROSTER MOVES:



• LHP Sam Selman optioned to AAA Sacramento.

• LHP Conner Menez and LHP Williams Jerez recalled from AAA Sacramento.

• 2B Joe Panik designated for assignment.#SFGiants — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 6, 2019

If this is the end of his tenure with the Giants, it was a memorable one, highlighted by the team's 2014 World Series victory over the Kansas City Royals thanks in part to a crucial double play turned by Panik in Game 7.

The 28-year-old was drafted No. 29 overall by the Giants in 2011 out of St. John's University.

Meanwhile, the Giants also announced that lefty Sam Selman has been optioned to triple-A Sacramento while left-handers Conner Menez and Williams Jerez have been recalled from triple-A.

The Giants will host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park Tuesday evening.