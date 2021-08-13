The San Francisco Giants announced a two-year, $32 million extension for All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford on Friday.

The 34-year-old Crawford was set to become a free agent at season's end.

A native of Mountain View, CA, Crawford is in his 11th season, all coming with the Giants.

In 95 games this season, Crawford is batting .294 with 19 home runs, 69 runs batted in and a .904 OPS. Crawford looks poised to set new career bests in both home runs (21 in 2015) and RBI (84 in 2015 and 2016).

An All-Star for the third time this season, Crawford has won two World Series titles with the team, in 2012 and 2014.

Internationally, Crawford was a member of the United States team that won the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

The Giants (74-41) are the owners of the best record in the league and sit five games above the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West. They continue a four-game set with the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Oracle Park.