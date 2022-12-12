The San Francisco Giants have reportedly signed lefty Sean Manaea to a two-year, $25M contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Sean Manaea to Giants. $25M, 2 years. Opt out. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2022

Manaea, 30, spent the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres after spending the previous six seasons (2016-21) with the Oakland Athletics.

The Valparaiso, Ind., native made 28 starts in the 2022 season, posting a record of 8-9 over 158.0 innings of work with a 4.96 ERA.