18m ago
Report: Giants sign LHP Manaea to a two-year, $25M contract
The San Francisco Giants have reportedly signed leftySan Francisco Giants to a two-year, $25M contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
TSN.ca Staff
The San Francisco Giants have reportedly signed lefty Sean Manaea to a two-year, $25M contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Sean Manaea to Giants. $25M, 2 years. Opt out.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2022
Manaea, 30, spent the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres after spending the previous six seasons (2016-21) with the Oakland Athletics.
The Valparaiso, Ind., native made 28 starts in the 2022 season, posting a record of 8-9 over 158.0 innings of work with a 4.96 ERA.