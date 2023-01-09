The San Francisco Giants added bullpen depth on Monday, signing right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year, $11.5 million deal.

Jackson, 31, did not pitch in 2022, still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The #SFGiants and RHP Luke Jackson have agreed to terms on a two-year contract 📝 pic.twitter.com/YCkTdPkPDf — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 9, 2023

The deal comes with an option for 2025. The native of Fort Lauderdale, FL is set to earn $3 million in 2023, $6.5 million in 2024 and $7 million in 2025 with a $2 million buyout on the option.

A seven-year pro, Jackson spent the last five seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves after two with the Texas Rangers.

As part of a World Series-winning campaign in 2021, Jackson went 2-2 in 71 appearances with an earned run average of 1.98 and 1.162 WHIP over 63.2 innings pitched.

Jackson joins outfielders Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger, starters Ross Stripling and Sean Manea and closer Taylor Rogers as the team's major offseason additions through free agency.