The San Francisco Giants are locking up one of their own.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team has signed right-handed starter Logan Webb to a five-year, $90 million extension.

Webb, 26, is in his fifth big-league season, all with the Giants, and is coming off of a career-high 15-win campaign in 2022.

Originally taken in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft, Webb made his Major League debut in 2019.

Last year, he was 15-9 with an earned run average of 2.90 and a 1.159 WHIP over 192.1 innings pitched in 32 starts.

He has begun 2023 with an 0-3 mark in three starts with a 4.76 ERA and WHIP of 1.235 over 17.0 IP.

The native of Rocklin, CA is playing on a one-year, $4.6 million deal and was set to be arbitration-eligible next year and an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

This new deal will take Webb through 2028.