San Jose Sharks veteran defenceman Erik Karlsson is on pace to have a career season that could possibly shatter his previous best.

After scoring a goal and adding three assists Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars, the 32-year-old Swede has 62 points (15 goals and 47 assists) through 46 games.

Karlsson is the top point-producing blueliner in the NHL by far – 13 points better than Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets, who ranks second.

When it comes to all skaters, Karlsson ranks fifth in the NHL, better than the likes of Jason Robertson, Tage Thompson and Matthew Tkachuk.

Karlsson also leads the NHL in assists, one better than Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Tampa Bay Lightning sniper Nikita Kucherov.

Wednesday's performance got Karlsson to the 60-point mark for the first time since joining the Sharks in 2018. The 13-year veteran last accomplished that feat during his final season with the Ottawa Senators in 2017-18, putting up 62 points over 71 games.

Karlsson was one of the league's best defencemen during his time in the nation's capital, winning the Norris Trophy in 2012 and 2015. He recorded 71 or more points four times with the Senators, including a career-best 82 (16 goals and 66 assists) over 82 games in 2015-16. Karlsson's career-high for goals was set the year prior when he netted 21.

Having played all of the Sharks' 46 games to this point, Karlsson is on pace to shatter his career-best if he can stay healthy. Karlsson is on pace to record 110 points and score 27 goals over a full 82-game season.

Despite the great numbers from Karlsson, the Sharks sit second-last in the Pacific Division with a 14-23-9 record, well outside the playoff race.

Lots of teams in the NHL would be interested in picking up an elite talent like Karlsson at the trade deadline from an organization that is likely to be a seller, but that might prove to be difficult. Karlsson is in the third season of a massive eight-year, $92 million deal that carries an annual salary cap hit of $11.5 million.

"Here’s what’s interesting. In November at the GM meetings, Mike Grier – the GM of the Sharks – came out and we asked him about Erik Karlsson and his future and Mike Grier basically announced at that time ‘We would listen’ on Erik Karlsson. And then our question was: Would anyone call given that contract?" TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said recently on Insider Trading. "Well, Karlsson has continued to have a torrid season and what’s happened subsequently – we can confirm that teams have engaged with the San Jose Sharks about what a trade could look like. I still think it’s more likely this waits until the off-season, if at all.

"Karlsson has a full no-move … but the noteworthy aspect here is that teams have called and have talked to San Jose about Erik Karlsson."

The NHL Trade Deadline is March 3.