San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenceman as voted by the Professional Hockey-Writers Association.

That's a three-peat‼️



For the third time, the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the League's top defensemen goes to @ErikKarlsson65! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/PLWeTWzKgx — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

Karlsson beat out New York Rangers defenceman Adam Fox and Colorado Avalanche Defenceman Cale Makar for the award with 123 first-place votes.

This is Karlsson’s third Norris Trophy (2012, 2015, 2023) after leading all defencemen in goals, assists and points with 25 goals, 76 assists, and 101 points and became the first defenceman to crack the 100-point plateau since New York Rangers legend Brian Leetch in 1992.

Karlsson also became the eighth player since the expansion era to lead NHL defencemen in goals, assists, and points in a single season.