4h ago
Sharks' Kane suspended 3 games for elbow
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended three games for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Sharks 3, Jets 2
Kane received a two-minute penalty for elbowing Pionk on the end boards late in the third period of the Sharks' 3-2 win over the Jets Friday. Pionk did not leave the game after the hit.