San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended three games for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

San Jose’s Evander Kane has been suspended for three games for Elbowing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. https://t.co/EyEFNjDPYd — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 15, 2020

Kane received a two-minute penalty for elbowing Pionk on the end boards late in the third period of the Sharks' 3-2 win over the Jets Friday. Pionk did not leave the game after the hit.