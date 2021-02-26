5m ago
Sharks' Noesen, Preds' Tinordi on waivers
San Jose Sharks forward Stefan Noesen and Nashville Predators defenceman Jarred Tinordi were placed on waivers Friday. Ottawa Senators forward Filip Chlapik, who was placed on waivers for the purpose of a buyout Thursday, cleared waivers Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Noesen has appeared in five games for the Sharks this season without registering a point. The 28-year-old is a veteran of 204 NHL games, with 31 goals and 23 assists.
Tinordi has played in seven games with the Predators this season. The 29-year-old has played in 88 NHL games throughout his career, with a goal and 10 assists.
