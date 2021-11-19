Sharks' Labanc to have hearing for slew-footing Blues' Bozak

San Jose Sharks winger Kevin Labanc will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday after slewing-footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak on Thursday night.

San Jose’s Kevin Labanc will have a hearing today for Slew-footing St. Louis’ Tyler Bozak. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 19, 2021

The incident resulted in Bozak crashing dangerously into the boards feet first.

The 25-year-old Labanc has two goals and two assists over 11 games this season with the Sharks, his sixth season in San Jose.

Bozak, 35, has six assists over 16 games with the Blues this season, his fourth with the organization.