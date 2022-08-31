After going non-tendered by the San Jose Sharks earlier this summer, Jonathan Dahlen is taking his talents to Sweden.

Dahlen signed a five-year contract with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League on Wednesday, returning to the team after his first career season in the NHL.

Timrå IK kan idag meddela att Jonathan Dahlén återvänder till klubben! Varmt välkommen tillbaka!



Lagbygget presenteras av Moba Sweden​ #timraik https://t.co/iMSkHTjqYt — Timrå IK (@timra_ik) August 31, 2022

The 24-year-old forward scored 12 goals and posted 22 points in 61 games with the Sharks last season. He did not receive a qualifying offer from the team after the season.

Selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Ottawa Senators, Dahlen was traded to the Canucks in exchange for Alexandre Burrows in 2017 and later traded to the Sharks with Vancouver receiving Linus Karlsson in return in 2019.

Prior to making his NHL debut last year with the Sharks, Dahlen had spent the previous two seasons with Timra IK after playing out the 2018-19 in the AHL with the Utica Comets and San Jose Barracuda.