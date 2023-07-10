The San Jose Sharks signed forward Filip Zadina to a one-year, $1.1 million contract on Monday.

The moves comes less than a week after the Detroit Red Wings placed the former sixth overall pick on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination.

That move was made after Zadina went unclaimed on waivers days earlier. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said last Monday that Zadina and his agent asked for a trade a few weeks ago, but nothing materialized.

Zadina was signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $1.825 million. He will forfeit $4.65 million over the next two seasons as a result of agreeing to terminate his deal.

The #SJSharks have signed forward Filip Zadina to a one-year contract. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 10, 2023

Selected sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Zadina posted three goals and seven points in 30 games with the Red Wings last season. He also appeared in two games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, posting one goal.

Yzerman said Monday he still believes the 23-year-old can develop into a full-time NHL player.

The winger had 10 goals and 24 points in a career-high 74 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22. He has 28 goals and 68 points in 190 career NHL games.