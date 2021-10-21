OTTAWA — Two second-period goals were enough for the San Jose Sharks Thursday as they handed the Senators a 2-1 defeat in Ottawa.

Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc, on the power play, scored in the middle frame to erase a 1-0 deficit, sending the Sharks (3-0-0) into the third period with a 2-1 lead.

The Sharks have scored 11 goals while allowing just four in their first three games of the season.

Drake Batherson was the only Ottawa player to beat James Reimer in the San Jose net. Reimer finished with 30 saves.

The Senators (2-2-0) pressed frantically in the third outshooting San Jose 11-4, but were unable to tie the game thus spoiling the season debuts of forward Brady Tkachuk and goaltender Matt Murray.

Tkachuk, who signed a new contract last week, got an assist while Murray, who missed the first three games with the flu, looked solid in stopping 22-of-24 shots.

There was more bad news for the Senators in the game's opening minutes when forward Shane Pinto went down after taking a hard hit from Sharks defenceman Mario Ferraro.

Pinto looked to be in significant pain as he left the ice with an apparent shoulder injury. He returned for a shift in the second period but left again and did not reappear.

Despite allowing the first five shots of the game, the Senators opened the scoring on their first shot as Batherson beat Reimer at 10:06 with the puck grazing the netminder's arm before going in.

The Sharks looked to have tied the game almost four minutes later after Labanc beat Murray to the far side, but the Senators challenged the play for an offside that was confirmed following video review.

San Jose eventually netted the equalizer less than two minutes into the second period as Couture scored his first of the season. He was left all alone at the corner of the crease and took a pass from Brent Burns before quickly going to his backhand and scoring into an open net.

Labanc gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 14:36 as he beat Murray with a one timer from the faceoff circle. The goal came on the power play and was Labanc’s second this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.