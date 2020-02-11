San Jose Sharks forward Stefan Noesen went after Milan Lucic during his team's 6-2 loss on Monday night after the Calgary Flames forward hit Sharks rookie Mario Ferraro from behind into the glass behind the Sharks net.

Though both players dropped their gloves, Noesen was given four minutes for roughing after the second-period altercation while Lucic received two minutes. After the game, Noesen said Lucic had laid a similar hit on Ferraro when the two teams played on Feb. 4 and it was argued it was suspension-worthy in his eyes.

"That's back-to-back games he has had the exact same hit," Noesen said of Lucic. “Same player, same everything. Something's gotta change. You can't ... you can't let that guy do that every single time. Luckily, Mario didn't get hurt this time. Last time, he had a bloody eye. If he goes down and he's lying on the ice, it's probably going to be a suspension. But the fact that he got up right away, they're not going to call anything like that. To me, it's bulls---."

Sharks head coach Bob Boughner also thought the hit by Lucic warranted a penalty.

"Yeah, I'd like to see them protect the players in those situations," Boughner said, "when you're going back for pucks and you've got your back turned and there's no hold-up – we're not allowed to do that, obviously, anymore. You're not allowed to obstruct, so you've got to make sure that you protect guys. I thought it was a bit high, but it's not my call."

Boughner added, though, that he was happy to see Noesen stick up for his teammate.

"Yeah, we've talked about sticking up for each other and playing as a family," Boughner said. "Physically, I thought we were engaged all night. The emotion was there, I think, but it was one of those games where we were behind the play and every mistake we made sort of went bad."

Noesen, who received a 10-minute misconduct in the third period of Monday's game, has four goals and 24 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Sharks this season.