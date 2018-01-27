1h ago
San Jose to host 2019 NHL All-Star game
The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — San Jose will host the 2019 NHL All-Star game.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the news before Saturday night's 2018 All-Star game skills competition.
San Jose last hosted the All-Star game in 1997.
Bettman also announced plans for next season's international games.
— Work is continuing to finalize two mid-September preseason games in China.
— In late September, New Jersey (Switzerland) and Edmonton (Germany) will play a preseason against a local team. The Devils and Oilers will then face each other in a regular-season opener in Sweden.
— Winnipeg and Florida will travel to Finland in early November for two regular-season games.