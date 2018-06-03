Sanchez bounces back to help stop Jays' slide at five games

Starter Aaron Sanchez gave up just one earned run on two hits as the Blue Jays ended their five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday afternoon. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 59, JUNE 3: JAYS AT TIGERS

RESULT: 8-4 win (Detroit wins series 2-1)

RECORD: 26-33

STREAK: W1

1—Sanchez bounces back with excellent outing

On the heels of his worst start of the season, Aaron Sanchez bounced back with one of his best, holding the Tigers to just two hits and one run over six innings Sunday to help end his team’s five-game losing streak.

Last time out against the Red Sox, Sanchez was torched for nine hits, including a pair of homers, and seven earned runs, but the Tigers’ lineup presented a far easier challenge and he was able to pitch around some trouble in the early innings.

Topping out at 96 mph, Sanchez got 12 swings and misses on 100 pitches, throwing 60 of them for strikes.

Sanchez did walk three batters, the eighth time in 12 starts he’s walked three or more, and command continues to prevent him from pitching deeper into games.

He’ll take a 4.48 ERA to the mound with him Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.

2—Jays finish road trip with just three wins

You could sense the frustration building during the last homestand that saw the Jays lose six of seven, and it has continued to grow thanks to a 3-6 road trip.

John Gibbons refused to speak with reporters following Saturday’s loss, but his club managed to salvage the final game of the nine-game roadie Sunday, leading into Monday’s off day.

With the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays on the schedule over the next 10 days, there are some winnable games coming up, but the month of June has the potential to be another tough stretch for the Jays.

In the second half of the month, the Jays get the Washington Nationals, the Los Angeles Angels, the Houston Astros and the ahead-of-schedule Atlanta Braves.

That’s a lot of rock solid lineups for a struggling Jays pitching staff to go through.

3—Grichuk’s big day pushes average over .100

It’s been a nightmarish start to Randal Grichuk’s Blue Jays tenure, but the 26-year-old right fielder finally showed some signs of life Sunday.

Hitless in two games since returning from a knee injury — as well as a much-needed mental refresh and some time to work on his swing — Grichuk provided a key RBI double in the seventh inning to help break the game open, and then slugged a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The home run, an opposite field line drive, was just his third of the season, but the 2-for-4 day raised his average from a comical .099 all the way to .120.

Grichuk, who’s making $2.8 million this season, will be a non-tender candidate this winter, but in the meantime the Jays are going to keep giving him chances to get his numbers back to respectability.

4—Smoak on his way to repeat of breakout campaign

Coming into the day with the third-fewest hits in all of baseball, Jays bats broke out for eight runs combined in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings Sunday, and it was Justin Smoak leading the way.

Smoak crushed his ninth home run of the season off Michael Fulmer in the sixth inning to get the scoring started, and finished the day 3-for-5 with three RBI.

He may not equal the 38 homers of a year ago, but Smoak’s proving to be a more selective hitter this season (partially because nobody is pitching to him) and he’s now sporting an impressive .386 on-base percentage, more than 30 points higher than last year.

Smoak could be an intriguing trade candidate at the deadline, especially considering his affordable $6 million club option for next season.

5—Hernandez sits out with toe injury

Teoscar Hernandez sat out the series finale Sunday, nursing a couple of bruised toes after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday.

Hernandez’s injury left Gibbons with only two healthy bodies in reserve, backup catcher Luke Maile and infielder Gio Urshella, but the offence made sure the short bench didn’t come into play in a close game.

With a day off Monday, the Jays are hopeful Hernandez can return during the mini two-game home set against the New York Yankees starting Tuesday.

UP NEXT: LHP CC Sabathia (2-1, 3.73) vs. RHP Marco Estrada (2-6, 5.68) on Tuesday, 7:07 p.m.



VLAD JR. WATCH: After stepping awkwardly on first base while beating out an infield single Saturday night, Guerrero Jr. sat out both games of Sunday’s double-header against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The injury isn’t believed to be serious and the Jays are expecting Vladdy Jr. and his .409 batting average to return to action soon.