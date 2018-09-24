The finger issues continue.

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has left the team to get his finger checked out by a specialist, manager John Gibbons announced.

"It was still bothering him to the point that he wanted to go get it checked out again," Gibbons said, adding that Sanchez is frustrated by it and it was hindering his performance.

Gibbons said Sanchez, who was supposed to start Monday, left the team Friday. Marco Estrada will pitch against the Houston Astros Monday night while Sam Gaviglio gets the ball Tuesday. The Jays have not yet announced Wednesday's starter.

It's troubling news for Sanchez, who missed much of last season because of blister and finger nail issues on his pitching hand. He has battled a finger contusion this season, making 20 starts and pitching to an earned run average of 4.89.

Sanchez reportedly sustained the injury on June 21 when he got his finger caught in a suitcase while the club was on the road in Anaheim. Sanchez tried to make his next start after suffering the injury, but lasted just one inning before getting the hook. News of him going to see a finger specialist comes about three months after the initial injury.

According to John Lott of The Athletic, it would be no surprise if Sanchez does not pitch again in 2018.

The Blue Jays enter play Tuesday at 71-85, firmly locked into fourth place in the American League East.