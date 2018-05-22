CHICAGO — Yolmer Sanchez capped Chicago's three-run eighth with a tiebreaking RBI single, lifting the White Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Welington Castillo also had an RBI single and Yoan Moncada added a sacrifice fly as last-place Chicago won for the fourth time in six games. Bruce Rondon (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and Nate Jones got three outs for his fourth save.

Mark Trumbo went 4 for 4 with two doubles for Baltimore, which won 3-2 on Monday night in the series opener between two of the AL's worst teams.

The last-place Orioles wasted a gem by Kevin Gausman, who matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed nine hits and walked one.

Mychal Givens (0-1) replaced Gausman and got the last two outs in the seventh. But he ran into trouble in the eighth.

Daniel Palka led off with a triple that bounced off the glove of Trumbo in the right-field corner. Castillo followed with a run-scoring single.

After Leury Garcia struck out, Jose Rondon singled to put runners on first and third. Givens then walked light-hitting Adam Engel to load the bases.

Richard Bleier then came in to face Moncada, who tied it at 2 with a fly ball to right. Sanchez then hit a line-drive single to right to score pinch-runner Trayce Thompson.

The Orioles scored both of their runs in the second.

Jonathan Schoop led off with a single and Pedro Alvarez walked with one out to put runners on first and second. Trumbo then drove in Schoop with a double down the left-field line, and Jace Peterson added a run-scoring groundout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton (Achilles tendon) threw 20 pitches in a one-inning simulated game. "That was as good as I've seen him," manager Buck Showalter said. "If you didn't know better, you'd think he was ready to go." Britton is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game on Saturday before beginning a rehab assignment next week.

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was held out of the lineup. "His legs have been a little tired," manager Rick Renteria said. "He's a little banged up, so trying to give him a little break. Maybe just a day."

UP NEXT

RHP Dylan Covey (0-1, 6.00 ERA) makes his second start for Chicago this season after being recalled over the weekend. Covey is 0-8 with a 7.52 ERA in 13 major league starts. RHP Alex Cobb (1-5, 6.56 ERA) has gotten off to a slow start in his first season in Baltimore, allowing a batting average against of .373.