TORONTO — Rasmus Sandin scored his first professional North American goal as the Toronto Marlies beat the Syracuse Crunch 4-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Sandin, the first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL draft, was making his AHL debut after playing professionally in Sweden and a season with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League.

Chris Mueller assisted on Sandin's goal and added one of his own for the Marlies (4-4-1), while Mason Marchment and Trevor Moore also scored.

Jeff Glass made 18 saves for the win.

Taylor Raddysh replied for Syracuse (2-4-0), while Eddie Pasquale stopped 27 shots in net.

Toronto could not score on its five power plays and the Crunch were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.