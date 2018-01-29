MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City says Leroy Sane sustained ankle ligament damage during its FA Cup win over Cardiff, leaving the English Premier League leader short of attacking options in a crucial part of the season.

City gave the injury prognosis on Monday, without saying how long the club expected to be without the Germany winger.

The 22-year-old Sane, who has 11 goals and set up 14 more in all competitions this season, was injured by a challenge from Cardiff's Joe Bennett, who was shown a yellow card for the tackle and later sent off for a second bookable offence.

With Gabriel Jesus also sidelined by injury, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva will shoulder the attacking burden for City in the coming weeks.