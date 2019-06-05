MONTREAL — A brace from midfielder Saphir Taider powered the Montreal Impact to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium.

Seattle drew first blood in the 64th minute after drawing a penalty following a Victor Cabrera foul. Midfielder Victor Rodriguez buried the ball in the top right corner past Impact 'keeper Evan Bush for his second goal of the season.

The Impact tied the game in the 74th minute when they drew a penalty of their own. Taider's first of the night equalized the game at one goal apiece.

Four minutes later, Taider scored his second. Panamanian winger Omar Browne fired the ball in Taider's direction from outside the penalty area before the Algerian deflected the ball off his knee and past Stefan Frei for his seventh of the season.

The Impact had two shots from defender Victor Cabrera and midfielder Micheal Azira in a scoreless first half, but neither chance troubled Frei.

Impact forward Maxi Urruti had the team's first shot on target in the 60th minute. Teammate Shamit Shome crossed the ball into the penalty area, and the Argentinian volleyed it into Frei's chest.

It's the final game for Montreal before the Impact take their international break. The Impact return to action June 26 against the Portland Timbers at Saputo Stadium. Seattle will host a U.S Open Cup tie against Portland June 12, before returning to Major League Soccer action June 29th against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Impact and Sounders entered Wednesday night's game short of a full 18-man roster. The Sounders had 10 players away on international duty, while the Impact were missing four players to national team duties and six others to injury.

Omar Browne was announced to Panama's Gold Cup squad prior to Wednesday night's match, but he was available to play for Montreal.

Homegrown defender Karim Yao was signed to a first-team contract, while Ottawa Fury midfielder Luca Ricci was called up to the Impact as reinforcements. Youngster Daniel Kinumbe also made his first ever start for the Impact.