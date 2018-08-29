WASHINGTON — C.J. Sapong had a goal and an assist, helping the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 2-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Philadelphia (12-11-3) matched the club's highest win total, set in 2013. D.C. United (7-11-6) has lost two games in a row after a three-game winning streak.

Sapong opened the scoring in the 29th minute with an easy finish of a rebound for his first goal since July 21st. He has eight goals in 10 games against D.C. United.

Fabrice-Jean Picault added a goal in the 61st. He was wide open at the penalty spot and easily sent home Sapong's cross. Andre Blake had his eighth shutout of the season, three behind league-leader Tim Melia of Sporting Kansas City.

Wayne Rooney had two good scoring chances for D.C. United, but one hit the post and a chip went just wide.