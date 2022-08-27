Canada leads Switzerland after one period at Women's World Championship

Sarah Fillier's goal has Canada up 1-0 over Switzerland after the first period of their Group A matchup at the 2022 Women's World Hockey Championship.

Fillier circled around the Swiss net and snapped a shot home from the middle of the ice.

Canada had 14 shots to Switzerland's two.

Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped both shots she faced while Swiss goaltender Andrea Brandli stopped 13 of 14 shots.

Switzerland had three power plays in the first period but the Canadians killed off all three.