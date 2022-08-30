Canada leads USA after first period at Women's Worlds

Canada leads the United States 2-0 after the first period in the final round robin game of the Women’s World Championship.

Sarah Fillier put Canada on the board early in the period after collecting a Renata Fast rebound and putting the puck past United States netminder Nicole Hensley.

Canada added to their lead on the power play late in the period when Ella Shelton found the puck just outside the blue paint and beat a sprawling Hensley.

Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer stood tall for Canada stopping all 11 shots while Hensley stopped five of seven in the period.