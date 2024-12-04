LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Top draft pick Sarah Fillier scored her first two Professional Women’s Hockey League goals and assisted on the winner to lead the New York Sirens to a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Victoire on Wednesday night.

Alex Carpenter scored her third of the season for New York and Jade Downie-Landry added an empty-netter. Corinne Schroeder made 28 saves for the win.

Cayla Barnes scored her first PWHL goal with backhand deke for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 32 shots.

New York capitalized on a turnover from Montreal’s Anna Kjellbin 11:32 before Fillier slid the puck into the net 11:32 into the first period.

The 24-year-old Fillier, an Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion with Canada, scored her second with 18 seconds left.

The Sirens drafted Fillier first overall in this year’s draft out of Princeton.

Takeaways

Sirens: The Fillier and Carpenter duo kept rolling. The Sirens also played without Ella Shelton, who led all defenders with 21 points in 24 games last season.

Victoire: Montreal struggled to generate offense early on. The Sirens led the shots 18-4 after the first period, before the Victoire led 10-8 in the second and 15-10 in the third after coach Kori Cheverie shuffled her lines.

Key moment

Fillier received the puck behind the net and quickly spun to make a no-look pass to Carpenter in the slot. Carpenter made no mistake and beat Desbiens to put the Sirens up 2-1 at 9:09 of the third.

Key stat

Montreal dominated the season series with four wins to one in the inaugural 2024 campaign, securing 13 out of a possible 15 points. Montreal finished in second place with 41 points, New York was last with 26.

Up next

The Victoire visit the Ottawa Charge on Friday night and the Sirens wrap up a season-opening road trip Sunday against the Boston Fleet.

