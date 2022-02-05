BEIJING — Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each scored hat tricks for Canada in an 11-1 win over Finland in Olympic women's hockey Saturday.

Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey each scored twice for Canada, which improved to 2-0 in Pool A. Jamie Lee Rattray also scored in the victory and Natalie Spooner had four assists.

Canadian starter Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves for her second win of the tournament.

Minnimari Tuominen scored Finland's lone goal. Meeri Raisanen stopped 28 of 35 shots over two periods. Anni Keisala had 11 saves in the third for the Finns (0-2)

Canada meets Russia on Monday and caps the preliminary round Tuesday against the United States.

The Canadians were minus forward Melodie Daoust, who injured her right arm when she was checked hard into the boards in Thursday's 12-1 win over Switzerland to open the tournament.

Her status is "day-to-day" and Daoust expected to return to the lineup later in the tournament, Hockey Canada said in a statement before Saturday's game.

Daoust led Canada to a world championship last summer in Calgary with six goals and six assists in seven games.

Finland was without head coach Pasi Mustonen, who left the team in Beijing and went home because of family illness. Assistant coach Juuso Toivola took over behind Finland's bench.

Mustonen coached the Finnish women to Olympic bronze in 2018 and world championship silver in 2019. The host Finns upset Canada in the semifinal of the 2019 world championship in Espoo.

Finland has turned over a third of their roster since that championship, however. They wilted under Canada's puck pressure and fell apart defensively in the second period with five goals-against.

It was Canada's most lopsided win over Finland since a 15-0 thumping in 2010.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.