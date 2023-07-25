Sarina Bolden scored the Phillipines first-ever Women's World Cup goal in their match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Bolden's goal came in the 21st minute when she headed Sara Eggesvik's pass past New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson to give the Philippines a 1-0 lead.

HISTORY!



Sarina Bolden scores the Philippines first ever goal at the #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/fcY7p6itxx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 25, 2023

The 27-year-old midfielder's goal was her sixth in her international career with the Philippines.

The Philippines are competing in the Women's World Cup for the first time in their nation's history and lost 2-0 to Switzerland in their opening game on Friday.