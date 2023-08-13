REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both aiming to get back to .500 in the CFL standings, completed a trade Sunday.

The Roughriders (4-5) acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin from the Tiger-Cats (3-5) in exchange for Global punter Kaare Vedvik.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin signed with the Tiger-Cats in July of 2023, dressing for two games. He comes to the Green and White with five seasons of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks and B.C. Lions.

Pipkin most recently played in four games for the Lions in 2022, making 29 completions for 393 yards and two passing touchdowns with 43 carries for 137 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He has amassed a total 1,846 yards passing yards and six touchdowns, while adding 128 carries for 586 yards and 21 touchdowns over his CFL career.

The 29-year-old Vedvik suited up in 22 games for the Roughriders over three seasons (2021-23), totalling 135 punts for 6,048 yards. The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Stavanger, Norway also suited up in one game in the NFL with the New York Jets (2019) and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2018, ’19).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.