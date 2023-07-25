The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have signed veteran American defensive back Trumaine Washington.

Cardinal ball hawk joins Rider secondary.



Trumaine Washington, the Louisville product who led the CFL in interceptions with five in 2021 has signed with Saskatchewan.



Trumaine Washington, the Louisville product who led the CFL in interceptions with five in 2021 has signed with Saskatchewan.

Washington, 28, suited up for 51 career games with the Toronto Argonauts (2018-19), the Edmonton Elks (2020-21), and the Calgary Stampeders (2022). The Miami, Fla., native also attended 2022 training camp with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Over his career, the former University of Louisville Cardinal recorded 153 defensive tackles, 12 interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and 13 pass knockdowns.

Washington finished the 2021 season as the CFL interceptions leader with five picks in 14 games.

In a corresponding move, the Riders released American running back Rodney Smith.