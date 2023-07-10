The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday they have signed Canadian kicker Campbell Fair.

"Souping" up the kicking game 🥣



Riders add National kicker Campbell Fair from Ottawa.



📰 https://t.co/18BuqTuZ9S pic.twitter.com/BwIyqlLKSH — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 10, 2023

Fair, 23, originally was selected by the Calgary Stampeders with the 51st overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft and spent training camp with the team, hitting a 36-yard field goal in preseason.

Collegiately, the Oakville, Ont., native played four seasons at the University of Ottawa (2018-22), seeing action in 28 games. He went 48 for 68 on field goal attempts and added 69 extra points. He also had 98 punts for a 37.7-yard average. He was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star in 2022 after leading the conference in field goals made.

During the 2022 season, Fair set the Gee-Gees' record for longest field goal when he hit a 55-yard game-winner against the Laurier Golden Hawks.