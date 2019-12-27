REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian centre Dan Clark to a two-year contract extension.

The six-foot-two, 310-pound Regina native was named a CFL all-star last season for the first time in his eight-year CFL career.

Clark, 31, also was named the Roughriders' top lineman.

After overcoming injuries from a serious car accident before training camp, Clark played every game this season, including his 100th career contest on July 27 against the B.C. Lions.